Bellflowers – magnificent perennial flowers cultivated as garden ornamentals
14.05.2022
Baku, May 14, AZERTAC
The Bellflower or campanula is a group containing several hundred species of annuals and perennials.
These plants tend to be easy to grow with either full sunlight or dappled shade.
Bellflowers have characteristically bell-shaped, usually blue flowers, and many are cultivated as garden ornamentals.
They are native mainly to northern temperate regions, Mediterranean areas, and tropical mountains.
They range in height from a few inches off the ground to over 5 feet tall and needing to be staked. The flowering period extends from May to September.
