Bellflowers – magnificent perennial flowers cultivated as garden ornamentals

The Bellflower or campanula is a group containing several hundred species of annuals and perennials.

These plants tend to be easy to grow with either full sunlight or dappled shade.

Bellflowers have characteristically bell-shaped, usually blue flowers, and many are cultivated as garden ornamentals.

They are native mainly to northern temperate regions, Mediterranean areas, and tropical mountains.

They range in height from a few inches off the ground to over 5 feet tall and needing to be staked. The flowering period extends from May to September.