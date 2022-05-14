  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SOCIETY

    SOCIETY


    Bellflowers – magnificent perennial flowers cultivated as garden ornamentals

    14.05.2022 [09:32]

    Baku, May 14, AZERTAC

    The Bellflower or campanula is a group containing several hundred species of annuals and perennials.

    These plants tend to be easy to grow with either full sunlight or dappled shade.

    Bellflowers have characteristically bell-shaped, usually blue flowers, and many are cultivated as garden ornamentals.

    They are native mainly to northern temperate regions, Mediterranean areas, and tropical mountains.

    They range in height from a few inches off the ground to over 5 feet tall and needing to be staked. The flowering period extends from May to September.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Bellflowers – magnificent perennial flowers cultivated as garden ornamentals
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    13.05.2022 [11:46]
    Scientists finally have proof of mysterious immune cell in humans
    12.05.2022 [16:54]
    Giant sinkhole with a forest inside found in China
    11.05.2022 [14:17]
    Gila Monster - a venomous lizard of Gila River
    10.05.2022 [15:32]
    Okapi, “forest giraffe” - endangered animal native to Ituri province of Congo
    Bellflowers – magnificent perennial flowers cultivated as garden ornamentals