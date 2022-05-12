  • HOMEPAGE
    Bergamot - herb commonly used in perfumes as a flavouring

    12.05.2022 [19:42]

    Baku, May 12, AZERTAC

    Bergamot, one of several fragrant herbs of the genus Monarda (family Lamiaceae) or the fruit of the bergamot orange (Citrus ×aurantium).

    The bergamot herbs and the bergamot orange have a similar characteristic floral fragrance and are commonly used in perfumes and as a flavouring.

    The bergamot herbs are perennial plants native to North America and are commonly grown as ornamentals to attract bees, butterflies, and hummingbirds.

    Bee balm, or Oswego tea (Monarda didyma), was used as a beverage by the Oswego tribe of American Indians and was one of the drinks adopted by American colonists during their boycott of British tea. The leaves are used to flavour punches, lemonade, and other cold drinks. Lemon bergamot, or lemon bee balm (M. citriodora), and wild bergamot (M. fistulosa) are also used as flavourings and in teas.

    The bergamot orange is a citrus fruit cultivated chiefly in Italy and is well known for its use in Earl Grey tea. The tree yields a yellow-green pear-shaped fruit, the peel of which is valued by the flavouring and perfume industries for its essential oil.

