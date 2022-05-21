  • HOMEPAGE
    Berlanga de Duero Castle in province of Soria, Spain

    21.05.2022 [16:10]

    In some parts of Spain it seems every hilltop is crowned with a castle. This province is no exception: There are at least 20 castles planted in Soria. Here we see Berlanga de Duero, its ramparts appearing to stretch on forever, softened by fields of sunflowers blooming at the base of the hill.

    Begun in the Middle Ages as a residence and converted during the Renaissance into an artillery fortress, the structure is still a hulking presence in this sparsely populated region. Although much of the interior is in ruins, these outside walls—primarily built during the 12th century—maintain a solidity both intimidating and quite beautiful.

