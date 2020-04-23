Berlin Marathon will not go ahead on scheduled date due to pandemic

Baku, April 23, AZERTAC

The Berlin Marathon will not go ahead on its scheduled September 27 date after local Government banned gatherings of more than 5,000 people until October 24, according to insidethegames.biz.

One of the most prestigious races in the world, the Berlin Marathon is the home of the men's marathon world record held by Kenya's Eliud Kipchoge after he ran 2 hours 1min 39sec in 2018.

Last year that was nearly bettered by Ethiopian distance running legend Kenenisa Bekele who was two seconds short of the record in 2:01:41.

Due to the local Government restrictions, which aim to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus, the fate of the 2020 edition is unknown with organisers stressing they will inform the public as soon as possible.

"We will now deal with the consequences of the official prohibition of our events, coordinate the further steps and inform you as soon as we can," a statement said.