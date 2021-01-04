Besiktas beat Kayserispor 2-0 to move top of Super Lig

Baku, January 4, AZERTAC

Besiktas moved to top of Turkish Super Lig after beating Hes Kablo Kayserispor 2-0 on Sunday, according to Anadolu Agency.

Georges-Kevin Nkoudou put the visitors ahead when he converted the penalty in the 89th minute.

The stoppage time strike from Ajdin Hasic secured a critical win for Besiktas in Kayseri.

Besiktas now lead the league with 31 points while Hes Kablo Kayserispor sit bottom of the table with 10 points in 15 matches.

Sunday's results in Super Lig are as follows: Caykur Rizespor - Genclerbirligi: 1-1; Fatih Karagumruk - Trabzonspor: 1-2; Hes Kablo Kayserispor - Besiktas: 0-2.