Besiktas capture Turkish Cup in 2-0 win over Antalyaspor
AzerTAg.az
19.05.2021 [10:50]
Baku, May 19, AZERTAC
Besiktas shutout Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 2-0 in the Ziraat Turkish Cup final on Tuesday to complete a domestic double in the 2020-2021 season, according to Anadolu Agency.
First-half goals from Josef de Souza and Valentin Rosier clinched the Istanbul side's victory at Izmir's Gursel Aksel Stadium.
After winning the Super Lig in a nail-biting title race on Saturday, the Black Eagles have now secured two domestic cups in four days.
Besiktas captured their 10th Turkish Cup in their 16th final.
