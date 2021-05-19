  • HOMEPAGE
    Besiktas capture Turkish Cup in 2-0 win over Antalyaspor

    19.05.2021 [10:50]

    Baku, May 19, AZERTAC

    Besiktas shutout Fraport TAV Antalyaspor 2-0 in the Ziraat Turkish Cup final on Tuesday to complete a domestic double in the 2020-2021 season, according to Anadolu Agency.

    First-half goals from Josef de Souza and Valentin Rosier clinched the Istanbul side's victory at Izmir's Gursel Aksel Stadium.

    After winning the Super Lig in a nail-biting title race on Saturday, the Black Eagles have now secured two domestic cups in four days.

    Besiktas captured their 10th Turkish Cup in their 16th final.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Besiktas capture Turkish Cup in 2-0 win over Antalyaspor
