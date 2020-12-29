  • HOMEPAGE
    Besiktas up to No. 2 spot with Sivasspor win

    29.12.2020 [11:02]

    Baku, December 29, AZERTAC

    Besiktas on Monday earned their third straight win in the Super Lig by defeating Demir Grup Sivasspor 3-0 at home, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Guven Yalcin scored in the 18th minute to give Besiktas a 1-0 lead at the Vodafone Park in a Week 15 game.

    Sivasspor started the second half with 10 men after Hakan Arslan was shown a red card during halftime for protesting the referee.

    Besiktas sealed a comfortable 3-0 victory with Larin and Oguzhan Ozyakup's goals in the second half.

    The match propelled the Black Eagles to second place on the table with 28 points. Sivasspor are ranked 15th with 17 points.

