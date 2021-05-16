  • HOMEPAGE
    Besiktas win 2021 Turkish Super Lig title

    16.05.2021 [10:20]

    Baku, May 16, AZERTAC

    Besiktas have become the 2021 Turkish Super Lig champions on Saturday, according to Anadolu Agency.

    Black Eagles beat Goztepe 2-1 in the away match to be crowned as the 2020/2021 season winners.

    Besiktas took the 1-0 lead in the minute 10 as Croatian defender Domagoj Vida scored the opener.

    Goztepe's Alpaslan Ozturk put the ball into Besiktas' net in the 24th minute to level the match, 1-1.

    However, Besiktas did not give up. Algerian winger Rachid Ghezzal gave a 2-1 lead to Besiktas, scoring from a penalty kick in the 69th minute.

    Besiktas secured the 2-1 victory to win the title. They previously won it in 2017.

    The Black Eagles had 84 points in 40 matches to win the Super Lig.

    Similar to them, second-place Galatasaray bagged 84 points as well. But Besiktas' goal average was 45, only one more than Galatasaray.

    Meanwhile, Galatasaray beat Helenex Yeni Malatyaspor 3-1 at home, but it was not enough for the Lions to topple Besiktas.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Besiktas win 2021 Turkish Super Lig title
