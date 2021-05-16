Besiktas win 2021 Turkish Super Lig title
AzerTAg.az
Baku, May 16, AZERTAC
Besiktas have become the 2021 Turkish Super Lig champions on Saturday, according to Anadolu Agency.
Black Eagles beat Goztepe 2-1 in the away match to be crowned as the 2020/2021 season winners.
Besiktas took the 1-0 lead in the minute 10 as Croatian defender Domagoj Vida scored the opener.
Goztepe's Alpaslan Ozturk put the ball into Besiktas' net in the 24th minute to level the match, 1-1.
However, Besiktas did not give up. Algerian winger Rachid Ghezzal gave a 2-1 lead to Besiktas, scoring from a penalty kick in the 69th minute.
Besiktas secured the 2-1 victory to win the title. They previously won it in 2017.
The Black Eagles had 84 points in 40 matches to win the Super Lig.
Similar to them, second-place Galatasaray bagged 84 points as well. But Besiktas' goal average was 45, only one more than Galatasaray.
Meanwhile, Galatasaray beat Helenex Yeni Malatyaspor 3-1 at home, but it was not enough for the Lions to topple Besiktas.
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note