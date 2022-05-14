Billbergia - ornamental flowering plant

Baku, May 14, AZERTAC

Billbergia, any member of a genus (Billbergia) of evergreen epiphytes of the pineapple family (Bromeliaceae), containing more than 50 South American species.

Billbergia is an easily grown bromeliad, and they are often grown as houseplants. The leaves are stiff and the foliage is spiny and sometimes mottled.

Several species are grown indoors as decorative plants for their colourful foliage, flowers, or bracts (leaflike clusters beneath the flowers).

The flower spikes often droop, with pink or red bracts that have green or blue flower petals. The most common species is known as Queen’s Tears.

These pineapple relatives are native to Brazil and other parts of the tropics, where they grow as epiphytes on trees.