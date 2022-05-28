Billboards dedicated to 28 May – Independence Day installed in Ukraine

Kyiv, May 28, AZERTAC On the initiative of the Honorary Consulate of Azerbaijan in Ukrainian city of Kharkiv, special billboards dedicated to 28 May – Azerbaijan’s Independence Day, have been installed along the Kharkiv-Poltava-Sumy highway. The billboards were also placed around the town of Okhtyrka in Sumy province. Emil Huseynli Special correspondent

