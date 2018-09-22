    • / POLITICS

    Binali Yildirim describes Azerbaijan-Turkey relations as unique

    22.09.2018 [19:53]

    Baku, September 22, AZERTAC

    “Azerbaijan and Turkey have unique relations. As national leader Heydar Aliyev used to say we are one people, two states,” Speaker of the Turkish Grand National Assembly Binali Yildirim told a solemn meeting marking the centenary of the Azerbaijani parliament in Baku.

    “We celebrate the 100th anniversary of the Azerbaijani parliament. Parliamentary speakers from many countries are attending this solemn meeting. This is a landmark occasion,” he said.

    Yildirim noted that Azerbaijan-Turkey cooperation and relations are strengthening. “We are jointly implementing energy security and transport projects in order to ensure stability in the Caucasus region. For instance, TANAP is not just a project between Turkey and Azerbaijan, it is a project that meets energy demand of the southeast Europe,” he added.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Binali Yildirim describes Azerbaijan-Turkey relations as unique
