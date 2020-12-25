  • HOMEPAGE
    Book on Azerbaijani President`s activities donated to leading bookstore in Dubai

    25.12.2020 [11:04]

    Cairo, December 25, AZERTAC

    The Consulate General of Azerbaijan in Dubai has donated a book on the activities of President Ilham Aliyev to Kinokuniya Bookstore at Dubai Mall in the UAE.

    Entitled “The President of Azerbaijan: His struggle for peace and vision of the future”, the book is written by renowned author Graham Wilson.

    "The Forgotten Conflict" and "Azerbaijan: The Massacre of Innocents" books about the crimes committed by Armenia against Azerbaijan were also donated to the bookstore.

     

    Ogtay Bayramov

    Special correspondent

