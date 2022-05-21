  • HOMEPAGE
    Borussia Dortmund part ways with manager Marco Rose

    21.05.2022 [10:06]

    Baku, May 21, AZERTAC

    Football club Borussia Dortmund announced on Friday to have parted ways with manager Marco Rose, according to Anadolu Agency.

    In a statement, the German club said the decision was the outcome of an intensive season analysis conducted by club executives and thanked Rose for his work and great commitment.

    "The day was not an easy one for all of us," Rose said. "As we have all held each other in high regard and continue to do so. After a season that was unsatisfactory for various reasons, we were forced to conclude that we did not achieve the maximum possible in many areas."

    He added both he and the club ultimately decided to end their cooperation mutually.

    Rose's assistant coaches Alexander Zickler, Rene Maric, and athletics coach Patrick Eibenberger will also no longer work with the Dortmund team.

    The 45-year-old German had joined the club from Borussia Mönchengladbach in July 2021.

