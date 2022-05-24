Borussia Dortmund reappoint Edin Terzic as head coach

Baku, May 24, AZERTAC

Borussia Dortmund have appointed Edin Terzic as their head coach until 2025 following the departure of Marco Rose, the Bundesliga club said in a statement on Monday, according to DW.

Terzic was promoted from assistant coach to interim head coach of Dortmund from December 2020 until May 2021 following the sacking of Lucien Favre — and guided the club to German Cup glory in his final game.

Terzic moved to become the club's technical director following the appointment of Rose from Borussia Mönchengladbach in mid-2021 — but Terzic has now been given another shot at the top job following Rose's departure by mutual consent last week.

"By now, people should know how important BVB is in my life," Terzic said. "We will give everything every day for the success of the club."

Dortmund finished eight points adrift of champions Bayern Munich in the Bundesliga, but it was Dortmund's performances in the Cup competitions — elimination from the Champions League group stage, defeat by Rangers in the Europa League and a shock defeat by St Pauli in the German Cup — that ultimately cost Rose his position and saw Dortmund turn to Terzic.

Dortmund also announced their fourth signing of the close season on Monday: Salih Özcan from Cologne. The 24-year-old defensive midfielder follows Niklas Süle, Nico Schlotterbeck and Karim Adeyemi into the club, who are reinvesting in their squad following the high-profile departure of Erling Haaland to Manchester City.