Bosnia and Herzegovina: EU announces €4.5 million to support vulnerable refugees and migrants

Baku, April 30, AZERTAC

The European Commission has announced €4.5 million in immediate humanitarian assistance to help vulnerable refugees and migrants in Bosnia and Herzegovina access comprehensive health and protection assistance. This brings EU humanitarian assistance to Bosnia and Herzegovina to €10.3 million since 2018.

According to official website of the European Commission, the funding forms part of an EU support package amounting to more than €3.3 billion mobilised jointly with the European Investment Bank to help citizens in the Western Balkans. This overall package aims to address the immediate health and resulting humanitarian needs of the coronavirus pandemic as well as help with the social and economic recovery.

President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, said: “We have a special responsibility to assist in this pandemic our partners in the Western Balkans, as their future clearly lies in European Union. The EU is mobilising a substantial financial package, confirming the strong solidarity. Together we will overcome this crisis and recover. And beyond that, we will continue to support the region, including with the reforms needed on their EU path, as the recovery will only work effectively if the countries keep delivering on their commitments.”