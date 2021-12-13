  • HOMEPAGE
    Bosnian film 'Quo Vadis, Aida?' wins top prize at European Film Awards

    13.12.2021 [17:33]

    Baku, December 13, AZERTAC

    Bosnian war drama Quo Vadis, Aida? was awarded the European Film Awards' top prizes as the very best of European cinema was celebrated in Berlin at the 34th annual event, according to Euronews.

    The film depicts the horrors of the Srebrenica massacre during the Balkan conflict and the calamitous UN peacekeeping forces' attempts at intervening.

    Jasmila Žbanić, who wrote, produced and directed the film, took home the prize for Best Director.

    The Bosnian film beat out some tough competition in the top film category.

    Julia Ducournau's Palme d'Or winning film Titane and Florian Zeller's critically-acclaimed film The Father, which starred Anthony Hopkins were also being considered. Hopkins was awarded an Academy Award for his performance in the film.

    The annual event was strictly digital last year but organisers were able to stage a hybrid ceremony this time around.

