    Boundaries of cooperation of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation expanding to Cuba

    20.12.2021 [13:05]

    Baku, December 20, AZERTAC

    President of the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva has met with Ambassador of Cuba to Azerbaijan, as well as to Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Georgia Alfredo Nieves Portuondo.

    During the meeting, President of the Foundation Gunay Afandiyeva highlighted the activities of the organization, events held to promote the centuries-old history and rich culture of the Turkic people in various countries of the world, as well as planned projects in the future. Gunay Afandiyeva expressed confidence that the new ties of cooperation established between the Foundation and the Embassy of Cuba in Azerbaijan will make a special contribution to the promotion of universal values of various people.

    Ambassador Alfredo Nieves Portuondo noted that he closely observes the large-scale work carried out by the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation. The Ambassador highly appreciated the existence of partnerships not only with Turkic, but also with other countries over the years of the Foundation's activity, equating the organization with a bridge that brings the cultures of world people closer.

    The meeting continued with the discussion of prospects for the development of relations between the International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation and Cuba.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Boundaries of cooperation of International Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation expanding to Cuba
