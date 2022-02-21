  • HOMEPAGE
    • / WORLD

    WORLD


    Brazil storm death toll rises to 171

    21.02.2022 [19:42]

    Baku, February 21, AZERTAC

    The death toll from torrential rains that triggered flash floods and landslides in the scenic Brazilian city of Petropolis has risen to 171, authorities said on Sunday, according to CGTN.

    Rescue workers and residents searching for their missing relatives continued digging through mountains of mud and rubble in the southeastern city.

    Police said 126 people remain missing after Tuesday's storm, but it is unlikely any more will be found alive beneath the wreckage. It is unclear how high the steadily rising death toll will go.

    The number of missing has fallen as more bodies are identified, and as families manage to find relatives alive and well whom they feared lost in the chaos after the storm.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Brazil storm death toll rises to 171
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    21.02.2022 [20:41]
    Air France cancels Paris-Kyiv flights on Tuesday
    21.02.2022 [19:24]
    UK braces for floods as third storm batters the islands in a week
    21.02.2022 [17:07]
    COVID-19: Emotional reunions as Australia opens border to vaccinated tourists
    21.02.2022 [15:22]
    Turkiye donates 100,000 doses of COVID vaccines to DRC
    Brazil storm death toll rises to 171 Brazil storm death toll rises to 171 Brazil storm death toll rises to 171