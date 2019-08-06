Brazil win Baku World Open International Footvolley Tournament

Baku, August 6, AZERTAC Brazil have won the World Open International Footvolley Tournament in Baku after defeating Austria in the final. Iran ranked third. The tournament featured more than 30 teams from 15 countries.

