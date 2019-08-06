    • / SPORTS

    Brazil win Baku World Open International Footvolley Tournament

    06.08.2019 [09:55]

    Baku, August 6, AZERTAC

    Brazil have won the World Open International Footvolley Tournament in Baku after defeating Austria in the final. Iran ranked third.

    The tournament featured more than 30 teams from 15 countries.

