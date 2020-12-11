  • HOMEPAGE
    • / ECONOMY

    ECONOMY


    Brent crude climbs back above $50 for first time since March

    11.12.2020 [14:41]

    Baku, December 11, AZERTAC

    Brent crude on Thursday jumped above $50 a barrel for the first time since March with the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines outweighing concerns about swelling oil inventories. The UK began a mass vaccination programme this week and it is expected immunisations will start soon in the US and Canada, fuelling optimism of a recovery in oil demand.

    Brent crude, the international oil benchmark, rose 4.3 per cent to $50.95 a barrel in afternoon trading in London. West Texas Intermediate, the US marker, increased 4.6 per cent to $47.63 a barrel.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Brent crude climbs back above $50 for first time since March
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    11.12.2020 [13:52]
    Brent crude oil sells for $50.21
    11.12.2020 [11:32]
    Azerbaijani oil price reaches $52
    10.12.2020 [11:19]
    Azerbaijani oil sells for $49.21
    10.12.2020 [11:11]
    Oil prices jump on world markets
    Brent crude climbs back above $50 for first time since March