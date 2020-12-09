Brent crude could drop to $45 in 2021 despite positive vaccine news, Fitch Ratings says

Baku, December 9, AZERTAC Fitch Ratings expects Brent prices to drop to $45 per barrel in 2021 — even though there’s good news on the vaccine front, the credit rating agency said this week. That’s close to 9% lower than what a Refinitiv Eikon poll is predicting. Brent crude could be around $49.35 next year, with $50 being the most common forecast, according to a survey of 36 analysts. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects the international benchmark to be at $46.59.

