Brent crude could drop to $45 in 2021 despite positive vaccine news, Fitch Ratings says
09.12.2020 [14:10]
Baku, December 9, AZERTAC
Fitch Ratings expects Brent prices to drop to $45 per barrel in 2021 — even though there’s good news on the vaccine front, the credit rating agency said this week.
That’s close to 9% lower than what a Refinitiv Eikon poll is predicting. Brent crude could be around $49.35 next year, with $50 being the most common forecast, according to a survey of 36 analysts. The U.S. Energy Information Administration expects the international benchmark to be at $46.59.
