Brent crude oil sells for $26.44
AzerTAg.az
02.05.2020 [10:58]
Baku, May 2, AZERTAC
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.04 to stand at $26.44, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $0.94 to trade at $19.78.
