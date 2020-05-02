Brent crude oil sells for $26.44

Baku, May 2, AZERTAC On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.04 to stand at $26.44, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $0.94 to trade at $19.78.

