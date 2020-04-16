Brent crude oil sells for $27.97

Baku, April 16, AZERTAC On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.28 to stand at $27.97, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.02 to trade at $19.85.

