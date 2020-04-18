  • HOMEPAGE
    Brent crude oil sells for $28.08

    18.04.2020 [11:39]

    Baku, April 18, AZERTAC

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.26 to stand at $28.08, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $1.60 to trade at $18.27.

