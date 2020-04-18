Brent crude oil sells for $28.08

Baku, April 18, AZERTAC On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.26 to stand at $28.08, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $1.60 to trade at $18.27.

