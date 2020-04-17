Brent crude oil sells for $28.54
AzerTAg.az
17.04.2020 [12:49]
Baku, April 17, AZERTAC
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.72 to stand at $28.54, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.23 to trade at $19.64.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
17.04.2020 [11:40]
16.04.2020 [13:17]
16.04.2020 [11:02]
MULTIMEDIA
17.04.2020 [17:58]
17.04.2020 [15:31]
17.04.2020 [16:24]
17.04.2020 [15:17]
17.04.2020 [12:20]
17.04.2020 [12:49]
17.04.2020 [11:40]
16.04.2020 [18:41]
16.04.2020 [18:10]
17.04.2020 [16:42]
15.04.2020 [14:51]
12.04.2020 [12:17]
06.04.2020 [17:29]
04.04.2020 [12:51]
25.02.2020 [11:12]
20.02.2020 [16:47]
20.02.2020 [08:47]
18.01.2020 [09:42]
16.04.2020 [17:06]
14.04.2020 [17:22]
13.04.2020 [19:19]
14.03.2020 [15:16]
26.02.2020 [16:32]
14.02.2020 [14:22]
07.02.2020 [14:26]
17.04.2020 [17:14]
17.04.2020 [12:58]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note