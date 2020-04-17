Brent crude oil sells for $28.54

Baku, April 17, AZERTAC On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0.72 to stand at $28.54, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.23 to trade at $19.64.

