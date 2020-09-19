Brent crude oil sells for $43.15

Baku, September 19, AZERTAC On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil decreased $0.15 to trade at $43.15, while the price of Light crude at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $0.14 to stand at $41.11.

