Baku, February 24, AZERTAC Oil prices have increased on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $4,57 to trade at $101,41, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $4,31 to stand at $96,41.

AZERTAG.AZ : Brent crude price exceeds $101

