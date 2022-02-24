  • HOMEPAGE
    Brent crude price exceeds $101

    24.02.2022 [10:47]

    Baku, February 24, AZERTAC

    Oil prices have increased on the world markets.

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $4,57 to trade at $101,41, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $4,31 to stand at $96,41.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Brent crude price exceeds $101
