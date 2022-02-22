Brent crude price exceeds $97

Baku, February 22, AZERTAC Oil prices have increased on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $1,94 to trade at $97,33, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $2,79 to stand at $93,86.

