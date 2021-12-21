  • HOMEPAGE
    Brent crude price rises on world markets

    21.12.2021 [11:17]

    Baku, December 21, AZERTAC

    On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil rose $0,85 to trade at $72,37, while the price of the Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $2,63 to stand at $68,23.

     

     

