Baku, February 19, AZERTAC On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.57 to trade at $93.54, while the price of Light crude at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) decreased $0.69 to stand at $91, 07.

AZERTAG.AZ : Brent crude price rises on world markets

