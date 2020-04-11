Brent crude sells for $31.37
AzerTAg.az
11.04.2020 [11:47]
Baku, April 11, AZERTAC
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil fell $0.16 to trade at $31.37, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) increased $0.43 to stand at $23.05.
