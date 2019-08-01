Brent crude sells for $65.17
AzerTAg.az
01.08.2019 [16:18]
Baku, August 1, AZERTAC
On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.45 to trade at $65.17, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $0.77 to stand at $57.81.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
01.08.2019 [18:31]
01.08.2019 [15:12]
01.08.2019 [10:42]
31.07.2019 [12:33]
MULTIMEDIA
01.08.2019 [13:49]
01.08.2019 [04:35]
01.08.2019 [17:44]
01.08.2019 [17:25]
01.08.2019 [16:30]
01.08.2019 [18:31]
01.08.2019 [17:37]
01.08.2019 [16:18]
01.08.2019 [15:12]
31.07.2019 [19:51]
31.07.2019 [17:51]
29.07.2019 [19:38]
15.07.2019 [15:26]
31.07.2019 [16:26]
29.07.2019 [09:48]
26.07.2019 [23:51]
30.07.2019 [20:16]
30.07.2019 [16:58]
29.07.2019 [14:09]
23.07.2019 [15:02]
20.07.2019 [23:21]
08.07.2019 [22:27]
03.07.2019 [21:26]
23.05.2019 [11:36]
08.07.2019 [23:16]
28.06.2019 [18:03]
18.06.2019 [16:23]
07.06.2019 [15:00]
31.07.2019 [14:12]
27.07.2019 [20:00]
22.07.2019 [16:43]
17.07.2019 [20:33]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note