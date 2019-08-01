Brent crude sells for $65.17

Baku, August 1, AZERTAC On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.45 to trade at $65.17, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) fell $0.77 to stand at $57.81.

