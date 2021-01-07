Brent oil price exceeds $54

Baku, January 7, AZERTAC Oil prices have risen on the world markets. On London ICE (InterContinental Exchange Futures) cost of the Brent crude oil increased $0.36 to trade at $54.66, while the price of Light crude oil at the NYMEX (New York Mercantile Exchange) rose $0.38 to stand at $51.01.

