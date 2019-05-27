British Ambassador holds press conference on UEFA Europa League final match

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

“We have been working hard in Baku and London with the authorities, relevant clubs and football associations to prepare for the match. And we have prepared two little leaflets which will hopefully enable British fans and visitors travelling to Baku for the match to find way around and have a safe and enjoyable time here,” British Ambassador to Azerbaijan Carole Crofts told a press conference on the upcoming European League final match to be held in Baku on May 29.

The Ambassador highlighted the sports relations between the United Kingdom and Azerbaijan, and emphasized the importance of Baku’s hosting the final match. She also congratulated the people of Azerbaijan on the occasion of 28 May, Republic Day.

The Ambassador said that England won the 1966 FIFA World Cup thanks to Azerbaijani linesman Tofig Bahramov’s right decision.

Ambassador Crofts pointed out that there are about 500 UK companies operating in Azerbaijan and a large British community living here. She said that the embassy is closely collaborating with the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA), the government of Azerbaijan, as well as with the British police to ensure that as many fans as possible can come to Baku final match and have a great time. She noted that fans and tourists will arrive in Baku by several charter flights.

The British Ambassador Carole Crofts expressed her hope that May 29 will see the spectacular final match between Arsenal and Chelsea football clubs in Baku.

The 2018/2019 UEFA Europa League final match between London's Arsenal and Chelsea football clubs will take place at 23:00 at the Baku Olympic Stadium.