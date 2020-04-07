British PM Boris Johnson moved to intensive care after coronavirus symptoms worsen
Baku, April 7, AZERTAC
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has been moved to intensive care in hospital after his coronavirus symptoms "worsened", Downing Street has said, according to BBC.
A spokesman said he was moved on the advice of his medical team and was receiving "excellent care".
Mr Johnson has asked Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab to deputise "where necessary", the spokesman added.
The prime minister, 55, was admitted to hospital in London with "persistent symptoms" on Sunday evening.
