    British prime minister has new son

    29.04.2020 [19:18]

    Baku, April 29, AZERTAC

    UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has a new son as his fiance gave birth on Wednesday.

    A Downing Street spokesperson said: “The Prime Minister and Ms Symonds are thrilled to announce the birth of a healthy baby boy at a London hospital earlier this morning. Both mother and baby are doing very well.

    “The PM and Ms Symonds would like to thank the fantastic NHS maternity team.”

    Johnson, 55, and his fiance Carrie Symonds, 32, announced their engagement in February and that they were expecting a child.

    The birth came days after Johnson recovered from a stay at hospital, and the ICU, himself after falling ill to coronavirus.

    Johnson was admitted to intensive care in a London hospital after his health situation deteriorated rapidly but after his full recovery he went back to office on Monday this week.

