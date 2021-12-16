Brussels-hosted Eastern Partnership Summit adopts Joint Declaration

Baku, December 16, AZERTAC

A Joint Declaration has been adopted at the Eastern Partnership Summit in Brussels.

“The European Union remains committed in its support to the territorial integrity within their internationally recognised borders, independence, and sovereignty of all Eastern partners, with respect for and adherence to the purposes and principles enshrined in the UN Charter, the 1975 Helsinki Final Act and the 1990 Charter of Paris, which are fundamental to our shared vision for a peaceful and undivided Europe,” the Declaration said.

The document mentioned that the Eastern Partnership will remain inclusive and flexible, allowing common regional and global challenges to be tackled jointly in a wide range of areas, including through deeper sectoral cooperation and exchanges, emphasizing the particular objective to enhance and support regional cooperation in the Eastern Partnership region, including strengthening links and transport connectivity.

The Joint Declaration emphasized the importance of providing assistance to conflict-affected populations, along with strengthening the role of women and young people in peacebuilding.

According to the document, the EU and interested partners welcomed progress in the ongoing negotiations between the EU and Azerbaijan on a new comprehensive Agreement, as well as the completion of the Southern Gas Corridor project, which has contributed to the diversification of gas sources and routes of supply to the EU.

The document also emphasized global vaccine equity and effective vaccine campaigns, which are essential to defeat the virus.