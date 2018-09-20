`Bulgaria-Azerbaijan relations are rapidly developing`

Baku, September 20, AZERTAC

“Relations between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan are rapidly developing in all areas,” said speaker of Bulgaria`s National Assembly Tsveta Karayancheva as she met with chairman of Azerbaijan`s parliament Ogtay Asadov in Baku.

Karayancheva underlined that this cooperation contributed to bringing the two counties and nations closer to each other.

Asadov highlighted the history of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria relations. He stressed the role of the heads of states and reciprocal visits in developing the bilateral ties.