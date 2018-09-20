    • / POLITICS

    `Bulgaria-Azerbaijan relations are rapidly developing`

    20.09.2018 [19:52]

    Baku, September 20, AZERTAC 

    “Relations between Bulgaria and Azerbaijan are rapidly developing in all areas,” said speaker of Bulgaria`s National Assembly Tsveta Karayancheva as she met with chairman of Azerbaijan`s parliament Ogtay Asadov in Baku.

    Karayancheva underlined that this cooperation contributed to bringing the two counties and nations closer to each other.

    Asadov highlighted the history of Azerbaijan-Bulgaria relations. He stressed the role of the heads of states and reciprocal visits in developing the bilateral ties.

    AZERTAG.AZ :`Bulgaria-Azerbaijan relations are rapidly developing`
