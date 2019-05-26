Bulgaria, Hungary and Russia top senior qualifications as Russia claims team gold

Baku, May 26, AZERTAC

The senior gymnasts battled for a spot in the finals and for team glory at the European Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics in Baku.

Russia started off strong, edging an impressive performance by the home team Azerbaijan in the Aero Dance category by just 0.050. Then Ekaterina Pykhtova scored more valuable points for the Russians by leading the individual women standings. In the trio competition, Hungary performed best with Daniel Bali, Balazs Farkas and Fanni Mazacs posting the highest score of the day: 22.361! Bali and Mazacs also outperformed their competitors in the mixed pairs category. Roman Semenov overtook teammate Timur Kulaev for the individual men’s lead, ahead of two Bulgarians, Antonio Papazov and Tihomir Barotev who were both instrumental for the Bulgarian group’s first place too.

Thanks to their fantastic results, Russia took their second team gold of the event, ahead of Romania whose gymnasts performed consistently for the silver. Hungary joined them on the podium, in third place.