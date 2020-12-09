Bulgaria to host 2021 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics
AzerTAg.az
09.12.2020 [13:57]
Baku, December 9, AZERTAC
Bulgaria will host the 2021 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics.
The event will be held in the city of Varna from June 9-13.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
09.12.2020 [17:49]
09.12.2020 [12:23]
09.12.2020 [11:16]
08.12.2020 [17:54]
MULTIMEDIA
08.12.2020 [18:48]
04.11.2020
09.12.2020 [19:10]
09.12.2020 [18:05]
09.12.2020 [17:15]
09.12.2020 [15:05]
09.12.2020 [14:10]
09.12.2020 [12:42]
09.12.2020 [12:18]
03.12.2020 [12:28]
01.12.2020 [17:39]
30.11.2020 [13:07]
07.12.2020 [15:11]
04.12.2020 [13:43]
03.12.2020 [17:35]
01.12.2020 [19:15]
27.11.2020 [09:15]
26.09.2020 [16:34]
23.09.2020 [11:44]
09.12.2020 [19:35]
08.12.2020 [19:04]
07.12.2020 [19:25]
06.12.2020 [16:42]
07.12.2020 [22:22]
27.11.2020 [18:33]
08.12.2020 [19:35]
08.12.2020 [17:21]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note