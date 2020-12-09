Baku, December 9, AZERTAC Bulgaria will host the 2021 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics. The event will be held in the city of Varna from June 9-13.

AZERTAG.AZ : Bulgaria to host 2021 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics

© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.

Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter