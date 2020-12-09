  • HOMEPAGE
    Bulgaria to host 2021 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics

    09.12.2020 [13:57]

    Baku, December 9, AZERTAC

    Bulgaria will host the 2021 European Championships in Rhythmic Gymnastics.

    The event will be held in the city of Varna from June 9-13.

