    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Bulgarian President Rumen Radev arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

    12.10.2017 [19:49]

    Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev has today embarked on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

    A guard of honor was arranged for the Bulgarian President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

    President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva were greeted by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Bulgarian President Rumen Radev arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    12.10.2017 [19:53]
    Speaker of Azerbaijani Parliament visits Great Patriotic War Museum in Minsk
    12.10.2017 [18:10]
    Russian President`s assistant: Vladimir Putin will attend Iran-Russia-Azerbaijan meeting by the end of 2017
    12.10.2017 [14:13]
    The Washington Times: Why Trump must engage Azerbaijan
    12.10.2017 [12:40]
    Azerbaijani parliament speaker visits Great Patriotic War monument in Minsk
    Bulgarian President Rumen Radev arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit Bulgarian President Rumen Radev arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit