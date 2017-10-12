Bulgarian President Rumen Radev arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit
AzerTAg.az
12.10.2017 [19:49]
Baku, October 12, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev has today embarked on an official visit to Azerbaijan.
A guard of honor was arranged for the Bulgarian President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.
President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva were greeted by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.
© Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter
Other news in this section
12.10.2017 [19:53]
12.10.2017 [18:10]
12.10.2017 [14:13]
12.10.2017 [12:40]
MULTIMEDIA
12.10.2017 [18:16]
11.10.2017 [16:09]
12.10.2017 [19:53]
12.10.2017 [19:49]
12.10.2017 [19:14]
12.10.2017 [18:25]
12.10.2017 [18:08]
12.10.2017 [17:36]
12.10.2017 [17:33]
12.10.2017 [14:54]
10.10.2017 [11:29]
06.10.2017 [12:14]
02.10.2017 [18:57]
12.10.2017 [19:43]
11.10.2017 [18:38]
11.10.2017 [12:14]
11.10.2017 [10:08]
12.10.2017 [01:12]
06.10.2017 [10:42]
04.10.2017 [18:59]
11.10.2017 [00:16]
05.10.2017 [16:50]
29.09.2017 [21:47]
28.09.2017 [16:37]
11.07.2017 [21:41]
21.06.2017 [16:05]
16.05.2017 [16:14]
09.10.2017 [15:57]
04.10.2017 [20:44]
Text contains orthographic mistake
Enter your note