Bulgarian President Rumen Radev arrives in Azerbaijan on official visit

Baku, October 12, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev has today embarked on an official visit to Azerbaijan.

A guard of honor was arranged for the Bulgarian President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

President of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva were greeted by Azerbaijan`s First Deputy Prime Minister Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.