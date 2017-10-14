    • / POLITICS

    POLITICS


    Bulgarian President Rumen Radev completes Azerbaijan visit

    14.10.2017 [12:23]

    Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev has today ended his official visit to Azerbaijan.

    A guard of honor was lined up for the Bulgarian President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.

    Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva were seen off by Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Bulgarian President Rumen Radev completes Azerbaijan visit
