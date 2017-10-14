Bulgarian President Rumen Radev completes Azerbaijan visit
14.10.2017 [12:23]
Baku, October 14, AZERTAC
President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev has today ended his official visit to Azerbaijan.
A guard of honor was lined up for the Bulgarian President at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.
Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva were seen off by Deputy Prime Minister Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Foreign Minister Khalaf Khalafov and other officials.
