    Bulgarian President visits Alley of Martyrs in Baku

    13.10.2017 [14:03]

    Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

    President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva have visited the Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

    A guard of honor was lined up for the Bulgarian President here.

    President Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva paid tribute to Azerbaijani heroes who gave their lives for the country`s independence and territorial integrity.

    The Bulgarian President laid a wreath at the Eternal Flame monument.

    A military orchestra played the national anthems of Bulgaria and Azerbaijan.

