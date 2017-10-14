Bulgarian President visits Icherisheher

Baku, October 14, AZERTAC

President of the Republic of Bulgaria Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva have today visited the Icherisheher, Inner City, a historic core of Azerbaijan`s capital.

They viewed the Maiden Tower, which was built in 7th-6th centuries BC and restored in the 12th century. The Tower, 28m in height and 16-16,5m in diameter, is comprised of a cylinder-like real tower and a huge supporting construction.

The Bulgarian President viewed stone exhibits at Syrataghly Religious and Architectural Complex discovered in 1964 during archaeological excavations in the north of Maiden Tower.

President Rumen Radev and members of delegation were informed about Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve, which was classified as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Bulgarian President Rumen Radev and his wife Desislava Radeva also walked through "Kichik Gala" street in the Inner City and tasted a hot tandoor bread.

The Bugarian President viewed renowned artist Ali Shamsi's workshop here who presented him a painting.

They also visited the Palace of Shirvanshahs built in early 15th century and considered one of the landmark architectural monuments of Azerbaijan.

President Rumen Radev signed Icherisheher State Historical and Architectural Reserve`s guest book.