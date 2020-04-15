  • HOMEPAGE
    • / SPORTS

    SPORTS


    Bundesliga delay decision on restarting season until April 23

    15.04.2020 [12:26]

    Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

    The German Football League (DFL) have postponed a meeting on restarting the Bundesliga season that was due to take place on Friday until April 23, according to MARCA.

    Both the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 have been suspended since mid-March and will remain so until April 30 at the earliest.

    "The reason for postponing [Friday's meeting] is to give more time to the clubs and leagues to prepare decisions that we have to make," the DFL said in a statement.

    The 36 clubs from Germany's top two divisions have to decide on whether they want the remainder of the 2019/20 season to be completed.

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her federal ministers will meet on Wednesday to consider relaxing lockdown measures for coronavirus.

    AZERTAG.AZ :Bundesliga delay decision on restarting season until April 23
    © Content from this site must be hyperlinked when used.
    Report a mistake by marking it and pressing ctrl + enter

    FEEDBACK

    Fields with * are required.

    Please enter the letters as they are shown in the image above.
    Letters are not case-sensitive.
    Other news in this section
    14.04.2020 [15:42]
    2020 French Grand Prix set to be postponed
    13.04.2020 [17:40]
    Barcelona in 'danger of economic bankruptcy and moral decay' - President candidate Font
    12.04.2020 [18:00]
    Bach's visit to Japan next month cancelled due to coronavirus pandemic
    11.04.2020 [14:51]
    Spanish basketball players unite and donate memorabilia for auction to help Red Cross
    Bundesliga delay decision on restarting season until April 23