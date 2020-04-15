Bundesliga delay decision on restarting season until April 23

Baku, April 15, AZERTAC

The German Football League (DFL) have postponed a meeting on restarting the Bundesliga season that was due to take place on Friday until April 23, according to MARCA.

Both the Bundesliga and Bundesliga 2 have been suspended since mid-March and will remain so until April 30 at the earliest.

"The reason for postponing [Friday's meeting] is to give more time to the clubs and leagues to prepare decisions that we have to make," the DFL said in a statement.

The 36 clubs from Germany's top two divisions have to decide on whether they want the remainder of the 2019/20 season to be completed.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her federal ministers will meet on Wednesday to consider relaxing lockdown measures for coronavirus.