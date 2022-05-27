Burgtheater - one of a group of colossal buildings reflecting opulence of 19th-century imperial Vienna

Baku, May 27, AZERTAC

The Burgtheater, or Imperial Court Theater, is one of a group of colossal buildings that define the Viennese Imperial style.

Its architects, Karl von Hasenauer and Gottfried Semper, were responsible for a number of landmark buildings constructed during the brief Austro-Hungarian empire, including the Kunsthistorisches Museum (Museum of Art History) and the Naturhistorisches Museum (Natural History Museum), which show a strong Baroque influence.

The Baroque style had blossomed in the 17th and 18th centuries, defined by curves, statues, and elaborate columns.

Von Hasenauer earned the title “Freiherr” for his work, which included being the chief architect for the 1873 Vienna World Fair. Although his buildings refer to past styles and use an abundance of motifs, his written work has modern insights and influenced future generations of architects.

The Burgtheater, opened in 1888, took years to complete. It saw extensive rebuilding works after damage during World War II.

The theater’s round facade is built to impress. Above the name of the building is a relief of Bacchus, the god of wine, in procession.

The building’s use as a space for performing arts is reinforced by busts of writers and statues depicting allegorical figures such as Love as well as the muses of Tragedy and Comedy.

The interiors are lavishly decorated with stucco ornament and frescoes by Gustav Klimt, one of the best-known Austrian artists of this period.

The Burgtheater is a testament to its time, reflecting the opulence of 19th-century imperial Vienna.