Bus plows into public transport stop in Moscow

Three people were injured as a bus plowed into a public transport stop in Moscow, the Main Moscow Department of the Russian Emergencies Ministry said, according to Tass.

"According to recent information, three people have been injured, while two have been successfully resuscitated," a source in the city's law enforcement agencies said.

Earlier a source in the city's law enforcement agencies said that two people had been killed as a result of the incident.

The source also said that the cause of the accident was under investigation, police officers had cordoned off the area.