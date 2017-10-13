Buta Airways starts flights to Europe

Baku, October 13, AZERTAC

An agreement on opening of direct flights between Baku and Sofia has been reached in negotiations of Presidents of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Bulgaria Rumen Radev.

From January 16, 2018 the flights will be operated by low-cost Airline Buta Airways. The capital of Bulgaria will become the first city in the European Union where Azerbaijan’s low-cost airline Buta Airways will perform direct flights.

The minimum fare on route Baku-Sofia, as well as in other routes of airline, will be 29 euros (one way). The flights will be operated once a week on Tuesdays.

“Opening of new regular flight to Sofia is an important event in civil aviation of Azerbaijan. The flight on route Baku-Sofia will open the new popular destinations for rest for citizens of our country. The performance of flights by Buta Airways will make Europe and Baku even more accessible for tourists. The national low-cost airline will continue work to expand and optimize its route network," said Jahangir Askerov, the President of CJCS “Azerbaijan Airlines”.

In the near future the ticket sales will start on the official website as soon as the technical works on implementation of new flights in the booking system are complete.

Being a low-cost airline, the minimum fare Buta Airways will offer additional services such as carriage of baggage, hand luggage, hot meals onboard, check-in at the airport, and seat selection in the airplane on a paid basis.

Note that from October 29 Buta Airways also starts flights on route Baku-Istanbul and Baku-St. Petersburg.

Buta Airways is the first low-cost airline in Azerbaijan, a structural unit of the CJSC Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL). It was founded in December 2016. The Airline’s fleet consists of modern Embraer aircrafts. The Airline is based in Baku, at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.