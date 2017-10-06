Buta Airways to increase number of Baku-Kiev-Baku flights

Kiev, October 6, AZERTAC

The first Azerbaijani low-cost airline Buta Airways has said it will increase the number of flights on the Baku-Kiev-Baku route. Starting from October 29, Buta Airways will operate flights on the Baku-Kiev-Baku route three times a week – on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays, AZERTAC learnt from the Ukrainian office of the company. The move was explained by strong demand for additional direct flights on this route.

Currently, Buta Airways operates flights in this direction twice a week - on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Buta Airways is the first low-cost airline in Azerbaijan as well as a structural division of the Closed Joint-Stock Company Azerbaijan Airlines. The company was founded in December 2016 and began its operations in September 2017. Currently, the low-cost airline carries out flights to the near abroad with flights from the airports of Baku and Ganja.

The fleet of Buta Airways includes modern comfortable Embraer E190 aircrafts. These new and reliable aircrafts are equipped with comfortable seats, wide legroom and large overhead bins for hand luggage. As the number of new destinations increases, the airline plans to expand its fleet of aircrafts.

Being a low-cost airline, Buta Airways offer additional services such as carriage of baggage, hand luggage, hot onboard meals, as well as seat selection in the airplane on the flights on a paid basis. Carriage of hand luggage of unlimited weight, with the sum of three dimensions not exceeding 110 cm costs 25 euros. Carriage of baggage weighing up to 23 kg (inclusive), with the sum of three dimensions not exceeding 158 cm costs 25 euros. When purchasing baggage on the website or at sales offices in advance it will cost 20 euros.

The airline provides sandwiches and refreshment free of charge. On board the aircraft a variety of drinks and cold appetizers are available for additional price.