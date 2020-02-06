CEC Chairman meets with delegation of Shanghai Cooperation Organization

Baku, February 6, AZERTAC

Chairman of the Central Election Commission (CEC) Mazahir Panahov has met with a delegation of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), who is visiting Azerbaijan to observe the parliamentary elections, Media and Public Relations Department of CEC Secretariat told secki-2020.az.

Panahov said CEC always attached great importance to cooperation with international organizations, adding that the elections in Azerbaijan have always been closely watched by local and international community.

He answered the SCO delegation`s questions and highlighted preparations for the forthcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for February 9. Panahov said all the conditions were ensured to hold free, fair and transparent elections.